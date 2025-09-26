New Sufia Kamal National Library building pushed back to end-2027

Readers at Shahbagh will have to wait nearly two more years for the reopening of the Sufia Kamal National Public Library, as completion of its new building has been pushed back to between June and December 2027.

The modern library complex was originally scheduled to be finished by December this year, but the deadline has been extended. Authorities said a range of factors have contributed to the delay – from prolonged demolition of the old building and relocation of materials, to setbacks in electro-mechanical (E&M) works, import complications and repeated failed tenders. A 200-foot-long unsupported steel structure being built for the first time in Bangladesh is also cited as a key challenge.

Construction and supervision

The Department of Public Libraries is implementing the project under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs through the Public Works Department (PWD). Khalid Mohammad Saifullah, assistant director, Department of Public Library, who is overseeing the work, said the building’s structural construction is already complete.

“There are still problems in importing E&M items such as lifts, air-conditioners, and heat insulators. Alongside procurement complexities with specific countries, import delays are also an issue,” he told Dhaka Tribune.

“Although construction was supposed to start in 2022, the foundation stone was only laid in mid-2023. Demolition of the old building and relocation of resources took time,” he added.

According to Saifullah, the project cost was first set at Tk 524 crore. It was later revised to Tk 561 crore in the 2023–24 fiscal year, and a second revision is likely to increase the expenditure further, though the exact figure is yet to be finalised.

Superintending Engineer of the PWD Firoz Hasan said the project tenure runs until December 2027. “We expect the work will be fully completed within this timeframe. The infrastructural work is nearly finished, and the remaining tasks will begin soon. This is a very large project, so it is taking longer than usual,” he said.

Temporary operations at IEB

Since March 2022, the library has been running on a limited scale from a rented building at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), in Dhaka. The shift involved 176,000 books, though most remain boxed due to space constraints.

On a recent Thursday morning visit, only eight or nine readers were seen using the facility. “IEB is not reader-friendly. We have organised meetings and seminars, but we have not been able to increase the number of readers. On average, about 30 people come here,” said Principal Librarian and Deputy Director Feroza Parvin.

She added that the absence of nearby educational institutions discourages students from attending. “The budget we had for staying here is almost exhausted. Every month, we pay about Tk 16 lakh in rent for two floors. We want to return to our Shahbagh premises as quickly as possible.”

Readers’ frustration

Regular readers said they miss the atmosphere of Shahbagh. “The number of readers here is very low. At Shahbagh, there used to be heavy crowds. People queued in the mornings, and before government job exams, it was very difficult to find a seat. Here the seats remain empty. Returning to Shahbagh will restore a reader-friendly environment,” said Mohammad Tanvir, a library user.

New facilities in the pipeline

Once complete, the nine-storey library with two basements will offer a range of modern facilities. These include two auditoriums seating 525 and 340, three seminar rooms, a public plaza, a dedicated women’s section, daycare centre, senior citizens’ facilities, a general reading room, a science library, a reference section, separate areas for children and adolescents, and facilities for people with physical, mental and sensory disabilities.

Officials said the goal is to provide all the amenities expected from a state-of-the-art library.

Background

The National Public Library began its journey on 5 February 1958 in the Dhaka University area as the “Bangladesh Central Public Library” with 10,040 books. It was opened to the public on 22 March the same year. After independence, the library was shifted to Shahbagh in 1978, and in 1983 it was brought under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs as the Department of Public Libraries. It was later renamed after poet Sufia Kamal.