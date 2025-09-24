Man killed over occupying footpath in Dhaka: 5 arrested

A 40-year-old man was killed in an attack by rivals over a tea stall on the footpath in the Agargaon area of the capital early Wednesday. Police arrested five people in this connection.

The deceased was identified as Md Bablu, son of Selim Mia of Agargaon Taltola area.

Emaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, said a scuffle took place between two groups--one led by Rabiul and another led by Bablu, over setting up a tea stall in front of Agargaon Taltola Janata Housing Gate.

As a sequel to the enmity, an altercation ensued between Bablu and his rival group, Rabiul, around 8pm as they tried to evict the tea stall of Bablu.

Being resisted, Rabiul hit Bablu on his head with an iron pipe, leaving him unconscious.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 2pm.