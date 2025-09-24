Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 11:45 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9:00 am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) this morning.

"One or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions may witness similar weather," it said with the anticipation of "moderate heavy falls at places over the country".

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it said, further adding that another low-pressure area may form over the central bay and adjoining North Bay during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.2°C in Srimangal, while the lowest temperature was 24.5°C in Bandarban.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:53pm on Wednesday and will rise at 5:49am on Thursday.

