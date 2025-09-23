Families of Milestone plane crash victims place eight-point demand

The families of those killed and injured in the plane crash at Uttara’s Milestone School and College have raised eight demands to the government.

They alleged that while there was communication in the days immediately following the incident, no one is standing by their side.

The injured are still fighting for life in hospitals or undergoing complicated treatment, but proper medical care and rehabilitation are absent.

The demands were presented on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Jhurhoor Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club.

Speaking there, Ashraful Islam, father of deceased students Nazia and Nafi, said: “You have seen pieces of our hearts burn to ashes in fire. We have left those flower-like, beautiful, and innocent faces in the grave. The true cause of this inhuman tragedy must be uncovered. Compensation for the victims and lifelong free treatment for the injured must be ensured. Because our children were at school, the government’s warplane fell on the school. Such an incident has not happened anywhere in the world. The state itself must take this responsibility.”

Nazmul Haque, father of deceased student Tasnia Haque, described July 21 as “a mournful day in the history of Bangladesh.”

He recalled that at 1:12pm on that day, a training fighter plane of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Haider Ali building of Milestone School and College at Diabari in the capital. He said the incident instantly created a heart-wrenching situation where tender students, teachers, guardians, and staff were killed and many others were injured.

“The accident stunned the whole nation as well as the world,” he said, noting that after the incident, the chief adviser addressed the nation, and state mourning was declared the following day.

The families added that the costs of long-term physiotherapy, dressing, and grafting have become unbearable.

Rezaul Karim Shamim, father of deceased Samiul Karim, said: “We are not well, we are still in trauma. We always look up to Allah, for days we cannot sleep. Despite so many people in this country, no one is by our side. At this moment, I was supposed to be in the school veranda, but instead, I am here in this conference. On the morning of July 21, I dropped my son off at school as usual. Ten minutes before school closed, I went and was waiting at the school.”

He added: “Within ten minutes of school closing, I saw my son coming towards me—he was five hands away. Just then the plane crashed. My son could not even say a word. I only screamed, ‘O Allah…’. I do not know whether you have seen Doomsday, but I have seen Doomsday with my own eyes. Before my eyes I saw a flood of my son’s blood. I cannot forget. I saw the sacrifice of my son with my own eyes. I cannot find words. We are living as living corpses.”

He further said: “In this situation, if you do not stand by us, nothing more is possible. You also have children, you go to school with them, but I cannot. Visit those who are injured, go to the hospital, see their pain. Inform the aviation authorities or the government about these matters. After my son’s death, I only received one report from CMS, nothing else. There is no means to live—the one with whom I dreamt has gone. I have lost my only son. Please, I request you, present everyone’s condition.”

The eight-point demands of the families

Ensure proper investigation of the incident and quick trial of those responsible.

Provide Tk5 crore compensation to each family of the deceased and Tk2 crore to each family of the injured (as per writ no 11842/2025).

Provide health cards to ensure lifelong free treatment and medicine for the injured under government management.

Arrange rehabilitation and government jobs for students, teachers, or staff injured in the accident who cannot return to normal life.

Observe July 21 every year as Mourning Day in all educational institutions of the country.

Permanently preserve the graves of the deceased.

Grant martyr status (with certificate and gazette) to the deceased pilots, teachers, guardians, students, and staff.

Construct a modern mosque in Uttara in memory of the deceased.

Other parents, including Suman, father of injured Ryan Toufiq, and Sanjida Belayet, mother of injured Zayana Mahbub, also spoke at the press conference. They alleged that although the chief adviser met the families of three teachers after the incident, he did not meet the other families.

The families called on the government to take responsibility for the tragedy, stand by the affected families, and ensure justice.