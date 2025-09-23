Dhaka – An urban heat island

Dhaka, identified as a global hotspot for urban heat, has warmed notably faster than the rest of the country, with maximum temperatures rising by 1.4°C over the past four decades compared to the national average of 1.1°C, according to a recent World Bank report titled “An Unsustainable Life: The Impact of Heat on Health and the Economy of Bangladesh.”

Four years ago, when Bangladesh drew up its National Cooling Plan, it noted that the nation’s capital had become hotter by 1.6°C over the preceding 20 years. The report stated that between 2000 and 2019, Dhaka’s average maximum temperature surged from 33°C to 34.6°C.

The World Bank report cited rapid urbanization, population growth, and loss of green space and vegetation as some of the factors contributing to the “urban heat island” (UHI) effect in Dhaka, where people experience a 4.5°C increase in the ‘feels like’ temperature. ‘Feels like,’ or apparent temperature, refers to how the temperature feels to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

On the sidelines of a recent online briefing session, I posed a question to Sonia Angell, an American public health expert: How could Dhaka minimize its heat vulnerability?

Sonia Angell, a Distinguished Bloomberg Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, responded: “Dhaka is subject to something we call the urban heat island effect. That’s an observed phenomenon associated with cities, because cities produce their own heat. Cities can have 4 to 10 degrees higher temperatures during the same day than the rural areas around them.”

“That happens for two reasons. First, cities are living, growing entities. Second, we produce heat in our homes, through energy use, transportation, and cars—everything we use produces heat,” she explained.

“On top of that, our urban areas often have asphalt and fewer trees, which increases heat retention and raises temperatures. So a place like Dhaka, with its large population, experiences this urban heat island effect.”

Sonia Angell continued: “But that’s engineered in, and we can engineer it out. Cities like Dhaka are looking at ways to reduce asphalt and increase tree cover, as well as more efficient methods of energy production and use. All of these measures can help reduce heat generation and heat retention, making cities cooler.”

She added that understanding where vulnerable populations are located is a crucial part of the work: “I know Dhaka is mapping and assessing communities that may be more vulnerable to heat and developing interventions in those areas.”

Communities with more asphalt, fewer trees, and disappearing parks face a higher burden of illnesses such as heart disease and lung disease, she noted.

“So it’s a combination of understanding what causes increased heat, taking action to reduce overall temperatures, and developing interventions to protect those most vulnerable. Together, these efforts can help create the resilience cities need to manage the threats posed by our changing climate.”

Increasing heat and poor air quality can affect nearly every organ in the body, Sonia warned: “They can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, contribute to the development or worsening of lung disease, and cause metabolic disruptions. People with diabetes, for example, can face serious health issues from exposure to extreme heat.”

She further cautioned: “For pregnant women, heat can increase the rates of birth defects and poor birth outcomes. These impacts are being studied extensively to understand how we can protect ourselves from climate-related risks.”

“The key takeaway is that everyone is at some risk—some more than others—and we need to understand our individual risk to take protective action. This can be done by working with physicians, communities, and one another to create healthier environments for all.”

Her colleague, Megan Weil Latshaw, an associate professor in Environmental Health and Engineering at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, added: “We’re seeing increasing allergen levels, because many weeds thrive in higher carbon dioxide and hotter conditions, while crops we want to grow may not. Allergy seasons are also getting longer.”

With rising temperatures, evaporation increases, which can lead to drought, Megan explained: “When water evaporates, less is available, drying out the land and affecting agriculture. Without enough water to irrigate crops, we may not have sufficient food, which has a major impact on health.”

Megan continued: “Higher carbon dioxide levels also reduce the nutrients in plants, so the food produced under changing climate conditions has lower nutritional value.”