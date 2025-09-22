Overnight downpour floods Dhaka, commuters struggle through gridlocks

Continuous overnight rainfall has left large parts of Dhaka waterlogged, paralyzing the city with severe traffic congestion.

From the early hours of Monday, commuters have struggled through flooded roads and prolonged gridlocks, while students braved the conditions to reach schools and colleges.

Areas including Mirpur, Uttara, Bijoy Sarani, Dhanmondi 27, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Kakrail, Rampura, and several alleys of Old Dhaka have gone under water. Even some major roads remain submerged.

The downpour began around midnight on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough extends from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal across southern Bangladesh to Assam, with another extension reaching the North Bay.

The monsoon is currently moderately active over Bangladesh and remains in a fairly strong position over the North Bay.

A low-pressure system is likely to form over the North Bay and adjoining areas within the next 24 hours.

Another system may develop over the east-central Bay and adjoining northern Bay around Wednesday, with potential for intensification.

The 24-hour forecast, from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday, suggests light to moderate rainfall accompanied by temporary gusty winds in many parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated locations within Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.

A visit to several streets in the capital revealed that traffic congestion had intensified due to stagnant rainwater at multiple points. Potholes and large craters filled with water added to the misery of city dwellers.

Rokhsana Rumi, a commuter, vented her frustration on Facebook: “I had to go from Uttara Diabari to Azampur. With clouds covering the morning sky, I set out in near darkness. After failing to find a rickshaw, I booked an Uber at an exorbitant fare. Sitting inside the car, it felt as if the streets had turned into rivers.”

Another Uttara resident, Raihana Sultana, said: “Our house was surrounded by water, so I didn’t send the children to school today. But my husband had to leave for work, wading through knee-deep water. He finally managed to get an Uber after an hour of trying. On such days, the surge in fares for rickshaws, Ubers, and CNGs becomes a greater burden for city dwellers than the rain and waterlogging itself.”

Ripa Sarker, a resident of Rajabazar, shared her plight: “When I stepped out in the morning, I found knee-deep water right outside my home. After waiting for over an hour for a rickshaw, I had no choice but to return home. I couldn’t make it to the office.”

It is a common scenario in Dhaka that fares for Uber and CNG-run auto-rickshaws soar whenever it rains.

Rickshaw fares also double or even triple, depending on time and location. Residents frequently complain that drivers exploit the situation to charge exorbitant amounts, leaving commuters with no option but to pay extra.

Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told Bangla Tribune: “In many places, the intensity of the rain has already decreased. Hopefully, the skies will clear by noon.”

He further added: “The monsoon remains active over Bangladesh, so such rainfall is quite normal at this time. However, heavy downpours are unlikely for the rest of this week.”