40 held with drugs, bombs, arms from Mohammadpur Geneva camp

A Mohammadpur police team conducted a drive from 4pm Saturday to 3:30am Sunday

40 held with drugs, bombs, arms from Mohammadpur Geneva camp on Sunday, September 21, 2025, in a drive by Mohammadpur police station. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 04:31 PM

Police in a drive arrested 40 people along with drugs, bombs, firearms, and local weapons from Mohammadpur Geneva Camp on Sunday.

The drive started at 4pm on Saturday and continued till 3:30am on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Talebur Rahman at a press briefing.

A team from Mohammadpur police station conducted a drive in the area and arrested 40 people along with eight crude bombs, two petrol bombs, six sharp weapons, five helmets, three knieves, 11 mobile phone sets and 500 grams of heroin.

The regular drive of DMP to maintain law and order will continue, he said.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Geneva
