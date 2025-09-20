Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka’s air turns 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' this morning

Kuwait City, Baghdad, and Kolkata respectively, occupied the first, second, and third spots on the list of cities with the worst air quality

File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 09:52 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 10th on the list of cities with the worst air quality, with an AQI score of 114 at 09:15am on Saturday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, referring to a health threat, according to the AQI index. 

Kuwait’s Kuwait City, Iraq’s Baghdad, and India’s Kolkata cities respectively occupied the first, second, and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 242, 167, and 16,6.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air Pollution in DhakaAir Quality Index (AQI)
Read More

Dhaka’s air continues to be ’moderate’ Thursday morning

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate on Wednesday morning

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate on Monday morning

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate this morning

Dhaka's air quality still in the moderate range

Dhaka’s air moderate on Wednesday morning

Latest News

Trump claims his negative media coverage is illegal

Trump hits H-1B visas, a tech industry favorite, with $100,000 fee

The secret to a wider tax net

The children we leave behind

Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation and the end of US democracy

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x