Calls grow to extend gate hours for DU women’s halls

Dhaka University, often called the “Oxford of the East,” is known for its academic prestige. Yet unlike Oxford, where male and female students enjoy equal hostel freedom, DU’s female students face strict entry rules.

Women’s dorms close at 10pm, while male students can return freely at any hour.

Following peaceful elections for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall unions, attention now turns to fulfilling manifesto promises affecting female students.

Students demand equal freedom

Jiniya Akter, a DU student, said: “Women’s strong role in the July uprising was clear. But how much has reality changed in a year? Same rules, same locked gates. What we deserved from our struggle has still not come.”

During the July 2024 uprising, women were at the forefront. Yet male students can return at 1am without scrutiny, while female students face a 10pm curfew. Some halls allow stays until 10:30–11pm with prior permission, though students report difficulties.

Israt Jahan Imu, resident of Shamsunnahar Hall, said: “While women’s dorms at DU are locked at night for security, JU allows female students to walk freely at any hour. Groups of girls can sit together safely. If JU can do this, why not DU? Often, administrations blame victims to avoid responsibility.”

Munni Akter of Sufia Kamal Hall added: “Many female students work part-time or full-time to support families. Returning late is sometimes unavoidable, yet hall authorities punish us. We requested extended gate hours, but nothing changed.”

Safety concerns

Not all students or parents support keeping gates open, citing risks. A DU English student said: “The campus isn’t fully safe. Snatching or harassment can occur. Open gates could invite incidents.” A parent said: “We want our daughters safe. The administration cannot always ensure this, so time limits are necessary.”

Female students face penalties if late: pocket money cuts, hall ID submission, or applications promising it won’t happen again. Tasfia Jarin of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall said: “We can’t even access hall rooftops. If someone falls sick late at night, keys are kept at the provost’s residence, delaying help. Returning from events or home trips can trap us outside, tired and helpless. The issue isn’t only nights but early mornings too.”

Administrative responses and proposed solutions

Adiba Saima Khan, joint general secretary of Ruqayyah Hall Parliament, said efforts would be made to facilitate late entry. “Many proposed extending gate hours by 30 minutes. In emergencies, everyone must ensure an emergency gate pass is accessible.”

Samia Masud Momo, general secretary of Shamsunnahar Hall Parliament, said: “I want students to use the late gate until 12am without prior permission. In emergencies, entry should be allowed anytime with the madams’ approval.”

Abu Shadik Kayem, elected Ducsu vice president, said: “Our manifesto emphasized a safe campus and female student security. No specific plans exist to extend gate hours yet, but representatives will address this gradually.”

Dr Nasrin Sultana, provost of Shamsunnahar Hall, said: “After the July uprising, we extended the hall gate closing to 11pm. But any unwanted incident can happen, and keeping students safe remains our responsibility.”