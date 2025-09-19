Dhaka to host first-ever women-led Saturday market

The capital is set to host its first-ever Saturday market dedicated to women's creativity and entrepreneurship on Saturday, with the launch of WOW Market that stands for Women of Worth and Wonder, in Gulshan.

The unique day-long event, running from 10:30am to 9:30pm, hosted by Crown Plaza hotel at its 25th-floor ballroom, will bring together women artisans and young entrepreneurs showcasing handcrafted creations, innovative products, and passion-driven ventures, said a press release.

Organizers said the initiative goes beyond the idea of a conventional marketplace, serving instead as a celebration of women's empowerment and a platform to support local livelihoods, nurture talent, and strengthen communities.

In alignment with IHG Hotels & Resorts' global Giving for Good Month campaign, the WOW Market also carries a strong message of compassion and social impact.

Each purchase at the event will directly contribute to uplifting women artisans and entrepreneurs, while inspiring visitors to play a role in fostering inclusive growth.

"Every creation carries a story of resilience, artistry, and aspiration," organizers noted, calling the market a landmark event in Dhaka's cultural calendar.