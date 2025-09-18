Thursday, September 18, 2025

Ekushey Boi Mela to be held Dec 17 for a month due to election, Ramadan

Decision has been taken in consultation with publishers says Bangla Academy DG

The image shows a book stall at Amar Ekushey Boi Mela in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 08:09 PM

The Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2026 will be held in 2025, beginning from December 17, the fair will continue for one month.

Director General of Bangla Academy Mohammad Azam confirmed the matter to Bangla Tribune.

He said: “This decision has been taken in consultation with publishers in view of the national election and Ramadan.”

In response to whether the fair appearing in December would look unusual, he said: “Due to the national election, permission for the fair will not be granted in January–February. Again, it will not be possible to hold the fair after Ramadan, following the Eid holidays. In that case, the fair would shift to April. Considering all aspects, this decision had to be taken.”

It is to be noted that the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela usually begins on the first day of February every year and continues for a month. Organized by the Bangla Academy, the fair is held in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement. It usually takes place at the Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan. During the Covid pandemic, the fair was also seen being held in March–April.

Topics:

Boi MelaBangla Academy
