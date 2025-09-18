Traffic chaos feared as 7 parties to stage demonstrations in Dhaka Thursday

Seven political parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, will stage protest marches and rallies in the capital on Thursday, pressing for the implementation of the July Charter and the introduction of the proportional representation (PR) system in national elections.

The programs will take place from noon until evening, reports Bangla Tribune.

Since the demonstrations coincide with office closing hours in the afternoon, severe traffic congestion is expected in Motijheel, Baitul Mukarram, Paltan, Gulistan, Press Club, Kakrail, Shahbagh, and other areas.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has advised city residents to leave their homes with extra time in hand to avoid suffering.

The seven parties are - Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis (Mamunul Haque-led faction), Khelafat Majlis, Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party.

Key demands

Full implementation of the July Charter and holding the next national election on its basis.

Introduction of proportional representation (PR) in both chambers of the National Parliament (some demand it for the upper house only).

Ensuring a level playing field to guarantee a free and fair election.

Visible justice for the deposed government’s oppression, mass killings, and corruption.

Banning the activities of the Jatiya Party and the Awami League-led 14-party alliance.

Jamaat-e-Islami program

Jamaat will hold a rally at 4:30pm in front of the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, followed by a protest march.

Party Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar, along with central and Dhaka city leaders, will address the gathering.

Leaders of both Dhaka North and South city units are expected to join. The procession will move from the south gate of Baitul Mukarram through Purana Paltan intersection, National Press Club, and Matsya Bhaban, ending at Shahbagh.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh program

After Zuhr prayers, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, led by Charmonai Pir, will stage a protest at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram. Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim will lead the procession.

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis program

After Asr prayers, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis will hold a march in front of the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

Khelafat Majlis

At 3pm, Khelafat Majlis will hold a rally in front of the National Press Club, where Secretary General Professor Dr Ahmad Abdul Kader will speak as chief guest.

Other programs

Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon will also march at the same time and place.

Nizam-e-Islam Party will stage a protest at 4pm at the same venue.

Japa will hold a rally at 4:30pm in front of the Bijoynagar water tank.

Police statement

Motijheel Division Deputy Police Commissioner (DC) Md Shahriar Ali said: “Extensive security measures have been taken surrounding the programs of Jamaat and other parties. In addition to extra police deployment, intelligence surveillance will be in place to prevent any untoward incidents.”

He also said DMP’s traffic division will make every effort to manage the congestion.

These demonstrations are part of a three-day program. On Friday, rallies will be held in divisional cities, and the following day in all districts and upazilas.