Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate on Monday morning

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues, but its air quality usually improves during the monsoon

File image: An aerial view of Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 10:26 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 19th on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 81 at 9:50am on Monday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘moderate,’ referring to a light threat to health, according to the AQI index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Pakistan’s Lahore, the Philippines’ Manila, and Uganda’s Kampala cities respectively occupied the first, second, and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 167, 153, and 127.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air Pollution in DhakaAir Quality Index (AQI)
Read More

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate this morning

Dhaka's air quality still in the moderate range

Dhaka’s air moderate on Wednesday morning

Dhaka's air quality in 'moderate' range on Tuesday morning

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate on Sunday morning

Dhaka’s air continues to be moderate on Saturday

Latest News

Election: Lines redrawn, but 22 upazilas still stranded between 2 seats

Padma Bridge set to introduce non-stop electronic toll collection

Sylhet DC, ADC served show-cause notice over teacher suspension

Asif Nazrul: 70% of recommendations made by reform commissions can be implemented by December

Bodies of 3 family members, including woman and child, recovered in Ashulia

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x