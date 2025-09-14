Sunday, September 14, 2025

Five appointed as Senate members in Ducsu's first meeting

This includes new Ducsu Vice President Shadik Kayem, General Secretary S M Farhad, Assistant General Secretary Mohiuddin Khan

Ducsu’s first executive meeting was held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, chaired by Vice-Chancellor and Ducsu President Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 12:38 PM

The first executive meeting of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) was held, during which five elected Ducsu representatives were appointed as Senate members.

The meeting took place on Sunday in the lounge adjacent to the vice-chancellor’s office.

Following the meeting, it was announced that the names of five student representatives had been forwarded as Dhaka University Senate members.

They are Ducsu Vice President Shadik Kayem, General Secretary S M Farhad, Assistant General Secretary Mohiuddin Khan, Sabikunnahar Tamanna, who received the highest number of votes among the members, and Transport Secretary Asif Abdullah.

Regarding this, Ducsu Vice President Shadik Kayem said: “All of us who have been elected are representatives of the students. It is the students’ responsibility to question us, and our duty is to implement the promises we have made. We have committed that the 40,000 students of Dhaka University can share any of their concerns with us. We are prepared to confront every issue directly.”

He further added: "We have already sought guidance from our predecessors. In the coming days, we will also engage with the students, listen to their opinions and take notes. Very soon, we will present our detailed plans. We will also provide a comprehensive outline of the activities we intend to undertake this month.”

General Secretary S M Farhad said: “We have discussed sending five representatives to the Senate from among the elected members. The decision we have reached will be published in the official Gazette.”

Topics:

DucsuDhaka University (DU)
