2 injured in Shahjahanpur clash over dominance

Locals said the area often witnesses clashes over drug-related disputes

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Photo: UNB
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 12:15 PM

Two men were shot during a clash between two groups in the Jhilpar area of Shahjahanpur on Thursday night.

The injured were identified as Robin, 24, and Vishal, 24, a Laguna driver. Both were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to witnesses, the incident stemmed from a dispute over previous enmity and establishing dominance in the area.

Around 10:15pm, an altercation broke out between the injured men and a local named Shanto.

Following the argument, Shanto and his associates allegedly opened fire, leaving the two injured, Robin’s friend Shahjahan said.

Locals stated that the area frequently sees altercations over drug trade and related disputes.

Sub-Inspector Mohsin Talukder of Shahjahanpur police station said both groups are known local criminals with multiple cases filed against them.

“The incident may have occurred over establishing dominance in the area. Details will be confirmed after investigation,” he said.

Confirming the matter, Faruk, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said Vishal, who resides in Madartek Bazar Goli, sustained a bullet wound to the right side of his abdomen, while Robin, a resident of Bagicha in Shahjahanpur, was shot in the left side of his abdomen.

Shahjahanpur police station
