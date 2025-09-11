Thursday, September 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DMP bans rallies around CJ residence, justice complex, SC, ICT

DMP requested all not to obstruct traffic by blocking roads in the name of demands and protest programs

Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 03:54 PM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday banned any kind of rallies, processions and gatherings around the residence of chief justice (CJ), Judges Complex, Supreme Court (SC) and International Crimes Tribunal till further notice, effective from Friday.
 
All types of meetings, rallies, mass gatherings, processions, human chains, sit-in strikes, processions, etc. have been banned in front of the official residence of the chief justice, Justice Bhaban, Judges Complex, the main gate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, Mazar Gate, Jame Masjid Gate, the entrance gate of International Crimes Tribunal 1 and 2, and the Judicial Administration Training Institute building from Friday, until further orders.
 
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday issued a public notice signed by Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali in the interest of maintaining public order, by virtue of the powers vested in Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76).

The DMP has requested all concerned again not to obstruct traffic by blocking roads from time to time in the name of various demands and protest programs.

Topics:

Supreme CourtDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
