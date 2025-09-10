Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Tajul: Democracy won in Ducsu elections

Restoring voting rights matters more than the results, he says

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 04:19 PM

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Mohammad Tajul Islam has hailed the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections as a “victory of democracy,” after the Shibir-backed Oikyoboddho Shikkharthi Jote secured a sweeping win in key positions.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Tajul Islam congratulated both winners and defeated candidates, saying: “Victory or defeat is not the primary concern — the restoration of voting rights is what matters. This is a triumph of democracy, a victory for a new Bangladesh after the Barsha Uprising.”

According to official results announced at the Senate Building, candidates backed by Shibir won 23 of 28 central posts, including vice president (VP), general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS).

DucsuInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)DUCSU polls
