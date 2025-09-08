DMP commissioner: No security concerns over Ducsu election

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali has said there are no security concerns regarding the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections. He also stated that extensive measures have been taken to ensure smooth and secure polling.

He made the remarks on Monday at 6pm during a press briefing in front of the temporary police control room set up at Dhaka University’s TSC.

The DMP commissioner said that on election day, 2,096 police personnel will be deployed, including the dog squad, SWAT team, specialized units, and plainclothes DB officers. “There are no security concerns regarding the Ducsu and hall union elections,” he added.

To ensure safety during the highly anticipated Ducsu polls, various police operations have been conducted over the past week. “We expect no major incidents on election day. Security measures will remain in force until 6pm on Wednesday and will be extended if necessary. Over the last month, the enhanced security plan was prepared in consultation with the Dhaka University administration,” he said.

Sazzat Ali further informed that the DMP has set up eight check posts across the university, strengthened centre-based security, and deployed mobile patrols, bomb disposal units, CCTV monitoring cells, and reserve forces. Currently, 1,771 uniformed DMP personnel are deployed, rising to 2,096 on election day. Plainclothes DB officers, RAB, and BGB members will also be present.

He announced that from 8pm on Monday until 12pm on Thursday, even licensed individuals will not be allowed to carry firearms. “By the authority vested in me, I am issuing this directive,” he said.

Urging everyone to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, he added: “Voters and others must not resort to unlawful actions. If any unwanted person enters, hand them over to the police. Even minor incidents must be reported. We expect the elections to be conducted smoothly.”

On the issue of fake ID cards, he said: “We have received information, and action is underway.”

Regarding cyberbullying, the commissioner noted: “We are living in a highly advanced era. Social media has become very powerful, and whenever distorted incidents emerge, we are addressing them.”