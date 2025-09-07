BNP mourns Badruddin Umar’s death

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday expressed deep shock at the death of eminent intellectual and researcher Badruddin Umar, describing him as a symbol of the country’s independent conscience.

In a condolence message, Tarique said Umar remained firm in his ideals despite repeatedly facing political wrath.

“No fear or threat could stop him from performing his duties. He never hesitated to express his independent views, even under authoritarian rule. He was truly a symbol of the country’s independent conscience,” the BNP leader said.

He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

Tarique remembered Umar as a pioneer of left-leaning progressive politics in Bangladesh, as well as a writer, teacher and fearless intellectual.

“The passing of this independent-minded and courageous voice has created deep despair among the people. I, along with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, am deeply saddened by his death,” he said.

Tarique said Badruddin Umar deeply understood the dignity and sufferings of the people and gave them expression through the language of protest.

“From the Language Movement of 1952 to the country’s independence and the struggles against authoritarianism, his thoughts, writings and active role will always be remembered,” he added.

The BNP leader also said Umar’s research-based books on political, social, cultural and economic changes in different critical periods of the nation are considered invaluable treasures for readers.

In another condolence message, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also expressed deep shock at the death of Badruddin Umar, saying he dedicated his entire life to politics in the interest of the people.

Fakhrul said Umar was a fearless voice against corruption in politics and authoritarian rule.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

Badruddin Umar passed away on Sunday at the age of 94. He fell ill in the morning and was taken to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka, where doctors declared him dead around 10am, said Jatiya Mukti Council Secretary Faiezul Hakim.

He had long been suffering from various age-related complications, Hakim said.