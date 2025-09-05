Friday, September 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka's air still in 'moderate' range

Dhaka ranked 23rd on the list of cities with the worst air quality, with an AQI of 86

File image: Panoramic view of Dhaka city. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 10:16 AM

Dhaka’s air quality remained at a "moderate" level on Friday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 86 at 9:45am, Dhaka ranked 23rd on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Pakistan's Lahore, Uganda’s Kampala and Denver of USA occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 179, 170 and 153, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered "moderate", usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups", between 150 and 200 is "unhealthy", between 201 and 300 is said to be "very unhealthy", while a reading of 301+ is considered "hazardous", posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues.

Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air Quality Index (AQI)Dhaka Air Quality
