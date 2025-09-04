Public entry to be restricted in DU area ahead of Ducsu polls

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have scheduled to impose a temporary restriction on public entry into the campus for security reasons to ensure safe Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections-2025.

As the Ducsu election has been scheduled for September 9, the restriction on the movement through the campus will be effective from 8pm on September 8 to 6am on September 10, a DU press release said on Thursday.

During this period, the university's main entry points—Shahbagh, Palashi, Doel Chattar, Shib Bari crossing, Fuller Road, Udayan School, and Nilkhet—will remain closed to the general public.

Individuals bearing valid university ID cards, teachers, students, officers, and staff will be allowed to enter the campus within the specified timeframe.

Additionally, family members of university teachers, officers, and staff will be permitted entry upon presenting a photocopy of the relevant ID card.

The administration further informed that only vehicles with valid university stickers and those involved in emergency services, such as ambulances, doctors, patient transport, law enforcement, journalists, and fire service vehicles, will be allowed to enter.

All other vehicles will be strictly prohibited from accessing the campus during this time.

The university authorities have urged all students, teachers, officers, and staff to carry their respective ID cards throughout the election period.

Family members of university personnel who are not students or staff of the university and wish to enter the campus for emergency purposes must obtain a security pass from the proctor's office.