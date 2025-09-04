63.15% work of metro Kamalapur part completed

The overall construction progress of the extended metro line from Motijheel to Kamalapur has so far reached 63.15%.

Officials of the MRT project said the authorities are expecting to complete the 1.16km metro rail track from Motijheel to Kamalapur by next year, as work on extending MRT Line-6 is going on in full swing.

“The physical work for the Motijheel-Kamalapur section of the Dhaka Metro Rail project is progressing fast,” a Metro Line-6 project official told BSS on Thursday.

He said the section, which is expected to commence operations next year, is currently the focus of intense construction activities, including agreements for installing electrical and mechanical systems.

As of Sunday, the actual average progress of the Uttara Uttar-Motijheel section reached 99.40%, while the Motijheel-Kamalapur section recorded 63.15%.

According to project details, construction of all station columns has been completed, while all 298 precast segments have been finished at the construction yard.

So far, 18 out of 27 spans have been installed, and the total length of the concourse roof (180m), track slabs, and platform slabs has been completed. The project details also said that all 824 precast parapet walls have been installed.

The total length of Bangladesh’s first Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line from Diabari-Mirpur-Farmgate-Motijheel-Kamalapur is 21.26km. Commercial operation of the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel began in November 2023.