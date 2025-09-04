Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka air continues to be ’moderate’ Thursday morning

AQI score 82

File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 09:51 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 16th on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 82 at 9:40am on Thursday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as "moderate," referring to a light threat to health, according to the AQI index. Such air quality continued for the past few days in the capital.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered "moderate," usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups," between 150 and 200 is "unhealthy," between 201 and 300 is said to be "very unhealthy," while a reading of 301+ is considered "hazardous," posing serious health risks to residents.

Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa, Iraq’s Bagdad and Uganda’s Kampala cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 155, 149, and 144 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

AQI
Read More

Dhaka air continues to be moderate Friday morning

Report: Air pollution cuts life expectancy by 5.5 years in Bangladesh

Dhaka air quality moderate Friday morning

Dhaka air quality moderate Monday morning

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Tuesday morning

Latest News

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x