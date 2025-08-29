SAU students end blockade at Agargaon after one hour; Traffic resumes

Vehicular movement on Agargaon road in the capital resumed after students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) ended their hour-long road blockade on Thursday afternoon.

The students under the banner of “Krishibid Oikya Parishad” took to the streets around 11:30am to press home their three-point demand, halting vehicular movement.

Emaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, said the students cleared the road around 12:45pm after police intervention.

Their demands include introducing 10th-grade posts at the Department of Agricultural Extension, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and other research institutions exclusively to candidates with degrees in agriculture, no opportunity for promotion to the ninth grade (cancellation of BADC's quota) without passing the recruitment exam and issuing a government notification prohibiting the use of the title "Krishibid" (Agriculturist) by people who do not hold a bachelor's degree in agriculture or an agriculture-related field.