DU female students face unequal dormitory rules as VP candidate stays overnight

Female students at Dhaka University (DU) are facing discrimination not only from male students but also from peers with political influence. The issue surfaced after Umama Fatema, vice-president candidate from the “Sotontro Shikkharthi Oikko” panel in the upcoming DUCSU election, visited Ruqayyah Dormitory on Sunday and stayed overnight until Monday morning.

Students say the incident highlights unequal treatment. While non-resident female students cannot enter dormitories during the day for basic activities like lunch due to safety concerns, Umama Fatema was allowed entry at night and to stay overnight. Many see this as a clear example of “one rule for ordinary students, another for those with connections.”

Official response and Umama’s defence

Hosne Ara Begum, Provost of Ruqayyah Dormitory, told Dhaka Tribune on Monday around 5:10 PM that a written complaint regarding the incident had been submitted to the DUCSU election commission.

However, Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU Election Commission 2025, said around 4:30 PM that the commission had not received any complaints. “The dormitory authorities are handling the issue, as we haven’t received any written complaints,” he said.

Adiba Saima Khan, resident of Ruqayyah Dormitory and independent AGS candidate for the dormitory parliament election, said Umama entered the hall around 9 PM on Sunday and left around 6 AM Monday after submitting a bond (muchleka).

In her defence, Umama Fatema posted on Facebook that she visited Ruqayyah Hall to meet a friend, not for campaigning. She added that a student entering another hall is not a punishable offence. She also stated that if elected, she would work to allow female students to enter other female dormitories without “hassle.”

Dormitory rules for female students

Female dormitories operate under stricter rules than male dormitories. Non-resident female students cannot enter their assigned dormitories, let alone others. Male students, however, can generally enter most male dormitories regardless of affiliation or residence.

Most female dormitories close gates at 10 PM and open at 6 AM. In emergencies, resident students can get permission to use late gates, typically open until 11 PM. Despite these provisions, female students report difficulties returning to dormitories after vacations or late-night events. Some have waited the entire night for gates to open despite multiple guards being present.

Students share their experiences

Israt Jahan Imu, resident of Shamsunnahar Dormitory and DUCSU central committee executive member candidate, said she once arrived in Dhaka at 5 AM but could not enter her dormitory. “I had to wait for one hour at TSC, alone that day,” she said. She added that contacting house tutors or provosts late at night often causes irritation, which can create negative impressions affecting students later.

Saima Akter, resident of Kuwait-Moitree Dormitory and Social Welfare Secretary candidate in dormitory parliament, said female residents should be able to enter any dormitory freely. “The dormitory authority can keep records if needed. I don’t understand how this is a safety issue,” she said. She also highlighted that 52% of DU students are female, but there are only five female dormitories, two of which are very small.

Administration’s view

The administration described the issue as complex and said discussions are ongoing to find practical solutions.

On the question of female students entering dormitories for meals, Hosne Ara Begum said each dormitory is designed differently. Some have canteens near the gate, while others do not, affecting the feasibility of entry. “We can’t take any decision quickly. Many factors must be considered. The administration visited Ruqayyah Hall and decided that changes cannot be implemented there right now,” she stated.