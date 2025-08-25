Ducsu election: 21 step down, Zulias Cizar recommended for exclusion

A total of 21 candidates have withdrawn their nominations from the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election. Additionally, the tribunal committee recommended excluding candidates Zulias Cizar Talukdar and Bayezid Bostami from the voter and candidate lists over alleged involvement in terrorist activities and links to banned organizations.

Monday was the last day for nomination withdrawal.

Professor Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, chief returning officer of the Ducsu election, shared the update at a press conference held on Monday.

He said that no major violations of the election code of conduct have been reported so far. To prevent any such incidents, he and his team are closely monitoring the process.

“If any inequality or discrimination is observed and submitted in writing, we will take action in accordance with the rules,” he said.

From Tuesday, candidates will be allowed to begin their official campaigning, provided it is conducted in compliance with the election regulations.

To avoid complications during voting, the chief returning officer said students may cast their votes by showing their hall card, university ID card, library card, or pay-in slip.

A meeting with all VP, GS, and AGS candidates regarding the code of conduct will be held on Tuesday at 11am in the Senate Bhaban.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Office has informed that students who do not wish to have their photographs displayed on the voter list must submit a written request to the chief returning officer by Wednesday.

In female halls, non-residential candidates of their respective halls, as well as residential and non-residential candidates from other female halls, will be allowed to campaign daily from 10am to 10pm between Tuesday and September 7, 2025.

The final voter list for the Ducsu and Hall Union Election 2025 was made publicly available earlier. However, in response to student applications, it has now been restricted. The final list will remain accessible only to the concerned halls and offices.

In a meeting of the tribunal committee formed to hear appeals and address code of conduct violations, held on Sunday, candidates Zulias Cizar Talukdar and Bayezid Bostami were recommended for exclusion from both the voter and candidate lists due to alleged involvement in terrorist activities and links to banned organizations.

The recommendation has been sent to the syndicate for administrative action.

On the other hand, allegations against Asaduzzaman Jilani and Md Khairul Alam could not be substantiated, as the complaint lacked a signature and adequate proof.

As a result, no decision has been made regarding them.