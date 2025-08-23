Saturday, August 23, 2025

DMP commissioner urges political parties to avoid busy roads for rallies ahead of polls

Political leaders have urged law enforcement to stay vigilant against any subversive activities ahead of election

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali on Saturday urged political parties to avoid holding rallies on busy roads. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 10:05 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali on Saturday urged political parties not to hold rallies on busy roads to avoid public suffering ahead of the upcoming national election.

“Road blockades often cause immense suffering to the public, including pregnant women, critically ill patients, and students heading to exam centres,” he said at a views-exchange meeting with central and metropolitan leaders of 32 political parties and alliances at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh.

The commissioner said 91 venues across Dhaka have been proposed for political rallies — including 15 in Motijheel, 12 in Tejgaon, 17 in Lalbagh, 14 in Wari, eight in Gulshan, 11 in Mirpur, 10 in Uttara and four in Ramna division.

Highlighting preparations for the polls, he said the highest number of police personnel will be deployed to ensure security and order.

Political leaders at the meeting raised concerns over traffic congestion, drug abuse, and the rise of teen gangs, and pledged cooperation with police in addressing these issues. They also urged law enforcement to stay vigilant against any subversive activities ahead of the election.

Senior officials of the DMP headquarters were also present.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)political parties
