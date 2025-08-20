Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Fire at Mohakhali slum brought under control

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not known initially

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 04:05 PM

The fire in the Sat Tola slum in Mohakhali, the capital, was brought under control after nearly half an hour of efforts by three units of the Fire Service.

Upon receiving news of the fire, five more units were dispatched. However, due to traffic congestion on the road, the additional units could not reach the scene.

On Wednesday at 2:37pm, the Fire Service received the news of the fire. The fire was brought under control at 3:18pm. The matter was confirmed by Anwar Hossain, an officer of the Fire Service Media Cell.

He said that as soon as the news of the fire was received, eight units were dispatched from Tejgaon. Three units reached the scene and worked to extinguish the fire, he added.

The Fire Service officer said that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not known initially.

