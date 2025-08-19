Hasina among 98 people sued an attempted murder case

A case was filed against 98 persons including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case on charges of attempting murder of a BNP activist.

The victim, Mushfiqur Rahman Abir, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain.

The court asked the Paltan police station to accept the case.

Other accused in the case are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former information and broadcasting minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former lawmaker of Dhaka-10 constituency Shafiul Islam, former head of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harunor Rashid and former joint commissioner of DMP Biplob Kumar Sarkar.

According to the case statement, a nationwide campaign was launched to make the BNP's general meeting a success from December 10, 2022.

This was followed by a campaign by Dhaka Metropolitan East Chhatra Dal in the Kalabagan area from December 1 to December 4, 2022.

The plaintiff in the case was picked up from Kalabagan Lake Circus Road No 1 on his way home and started slapping and punching him indiscriminately, leaving him unconscious.

Then they locked the plaintiff in a tannery go down in Hazaribagh and demanded Tk10 lakh as ransom.

They took Tk5 lakh from the victim's father and released the plaintiff on the morning of December 5.

Later, the plaintiff came to know that they were the thugs of the then Mayor Taposh.

On December 7, 2022, the plaintiff joined another rally at Naya Paltan.

On that day, the police, Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League and other associated organizations suddenly attacked the rally.

They fired tear gas shells and charged batons at the rally.

Leaders and workers started running around in disarray.

The plaintiff sustained bullet wounds in the firing and received treatment at Kakrail Islami Bank Central Hospital from December 7 to December 13.

Then the victim returned to his home in the capital’s Kalabagan.

A day later, local Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechhasebak League criminals vandalized and looted the plaintiff's house and inhumanly tortured him.

At one stage, the plaintiff found himself in the Kalabagan police station jail.

That night, the then officer-in-charge (OC) and the investigating officer of the case spoke to the plaintiff's father and demanded a large sum of money from him.

The next day, the plaintiff was produced before the court with a remand prayer.

But the court rejected the remand petition considering all the circumstances and sent him to the prison.

Later, the plaintiff was released on bail after spending 22 long days in jail.