26 accused shown arrested in murder case at Geneva Camp

A Dhaka court has shown 26 people arrested in a case filed over the killing of Shah Alam, 16, at Geneva Camp centering dominance.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jewel Rana’s court granted a petition to show them arrested.

Earlier, the investigation officer of the case and Mohammadpur police Sub-Inspector Md Mazharul Islam produced the accused before the court and submitted the petition. Upon hearing, the judge granted it and ordered them to be sent to jail.

The arrestees are Nasir Hossain Nashu, Faiyaz Hossain, Md Russell, Md Hira, Md Al Amin, Md Jamil, Md Faisal Hossain, Md Golam Rasul, Md Mostak, Md Said Hossain, Md Shuvo, Md Rakib, Md Selim, Md Shawon, Md Masud Rana, Md Akash, Md Istiaq, Md Rashed, Md Russell, Md Raj, Md Rajib, Md Bashir, Md Pappu, Shah Alam, Md Azad Hossain, and Faisal Hossain, state lawyer Muhammad Shamsuddoha Sumon said.

Earlier, on August 12, police arrested the accused from the area under Section 54. Later, they were shown to be arrested in the case.

According to the case statement, the accused carried firearms and local weapons to establish dominance inside the camp.

The statement added that for seven days before the incident, several clashes and bomb blasts took place in the camp over supremacy. Following this, on August 11 morning, drug-dealing groups were chasing each other in Geneva Camp.

Around 2:45pm that day, the accused engaged in a major clash carrying firearms, sharp weapons, and cocktails.

At that time, the victim went to Geneva Camp from Basila to visit his grandmother. Around 3pm, he was hacked with a machete.

He was later rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On August 13, the victim’s father, Md Rubel, filed a murder case with the Mohammadpur police station.

The case named 31 people as accused and mentioned 50–60 unidentified others.