Polytechnic students threaten nationwide protest over DMTCL exam suspension

Students of polytechnic institutes have announced nationwide protest rallies on Thursday against the suspension of the recruitment exam for the post of engineer at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

The program was announced in a press release sent on Wednesday, at around 11:30pm on behalf of the Bangladesh Technical Students’ Movement.

According to the statement signed by the organization’s Office Secretary, Sabbir Ahmed, the recruitment test for the post of section engineer at DMTCL has been suspended due to an unreasonable writ petition filed by BSC engineers. In addition, in protest against the conspiracy and to demand the opening of the 10th grade sub-assistant engineer post, all polytechnic students in the country have been urged to join the protests.

Earlier, a notification from DMTCL stated that the written test scheduled for Friday for the posts of section engineer (serial numbers 9–18) mentioned in Recruitment Circular-11 had been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

On Wednesday evening, students also staged a protest in front of the Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) gate against the suspension order.

It has been learned that following a writ petition filed by BSC engineers, the High Court ordered the suspension of recruitment examinations for 10 types of engineer posts at DMTCL.