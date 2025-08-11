2 bodies found in car at Dhaka hospital basement

The bodies of two men have been recovered from inside a private car parked in the basement of Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital in the capital’s Mouchak area.

Their identities could not be ascertained immediately, however, both are believed to be aged between 35 and 40.

On Monday afternoon, police recovered the bodies following a report from hospital authorities.

The bodies were later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Alongside officers from Ramna police station, the Crime Scene Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was also working at the site.

Confirming the matter, Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Anwar of Ramna police station said that, according to preliminary information, the private car had been parked in the hospital’s basement parking area on Sunday morning.

As it remained unmoved, hospital authorities inspected the vehicle on Monday and discovered the bodies, subsequently notifying police.

He further said that around 12pm on Monday, the bodies of two men were recovered from inside the car, with several parts of the bodies already decomposed.