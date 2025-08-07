Liberation War film 'Hangor Nodi Grenade' screened at TSC

The Liberation War-based film "Hangor Nodi Grenade" directed by Chashi Nazrul Islam has been screened at the Payra Chattar of the Teacher-Student Center (TSC) of Dhaka University.

The Dhaka University Film Society organized this screening at around 8:30pm on Wednesday.

The organization's general secretary, Apurbo Dash Shubhro, told Dhaka Tribune that Shibir is trying to draw parallels between the martyrs of July and war criminals of that time by placing July's events alongside 1971.

A press release issued by DUFS Public Relations Secretary Abrar Nadim Mumshad says the screening aimed to uphold the memories and aspirations of Bangladesh’s great liberation struggle.

In a post on the DUFS's official Facebook page, the organization noted that even after 54 long years of independence, the horrors, terrors, and fears of the Liberation War remain vivid in everyone's minds.

"Whether it is the 1971 Liberation War or the 2024 mass uprising, those who stood against Bengal's freedom struggle remain unwanted in the hearts of Bangladeshi people," read the post.