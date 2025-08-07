DB takes Major Sadikul's wife Zafrin under custody

The Detective Branch (DB) of police has taken a woman into their custody for her suspected link with being present in a secret meeting with the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in the capital.

Deputy Commissioner of DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Muhammad Talebur Rahman told BSS that they took Sumaiya Zafrin, wife of Major Sadikul Haque (who is now under military custody), into their custody.

But, he did not disclose the place and time of taking Zafrin into their custody.

Till the filing of this report at 11:20pm on Wednesday, Zafrin was in the custody of DB, according to DB official.