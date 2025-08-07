Thursday, August 07, 2025

DB takes Major Sadikul's wife Zafrin under custody

The place and time of taking Zafrin into their custody has not been disclosed

File image of DMP office. Photo: Dhaka Metropolitan Police - DMP/Facebook
Update : 07 Aug 2025, 09:49 AM

The Detective Branch (DB) of police has taken a woman into their custody for her suspected link with being present in a secret meeting with the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in the capital.

Deputy Commissioner of DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Muhammad Talebur Rahman told BSS that they took Sumaiya Zafrin, wife of Major Sadikul Haque (who is now under military custody), into their custody.

But, he did not disclose the place and time of taking Zafrin into their custody.

Till the filing of this report at 11:20pm on Wednesday, Zafrin was in the custody of DB, according to DB official.

