Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DU administration removes war criminals’ images amid student backlash

Earlier, left-wing students and others protested after spotting convicted war criminals’ images on the DU campus

Assistant Proctor and Associate Professor Rafiqul Islam personally took down the controversial images and transferred them to the proctor’s office on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 08:10 PM

During a program organized by the Dhaka University (DU) unit of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir to commemorate the July uprising, the university’s proctorial team removed images of convicted war criminals following protests by students.

On Tuesday, Assistant Proctor Associate Professor Rafiqul Islam was present at the scene and personally took down the images, subsequently transferring them to the proctor’s office.

Earlier, members of a left-wing student alliance and a section of general students launched a protest after spotting the images of the war criminals displayed within the DU campus.

The protesters chanted slogans such as “Amar mati, amr maa, rajakar er hobe na,” “Shoirachar ar rajakar, mile mishe ekakar”, "Ekattor er Banglay, rajakar er thaii nai" and “Ma, mati, mohona, rajakar er hobe na.”

Amid the protest, the assistant proctor arrived, communicated with leaders of Shibir and arranged for the images to be removed.

DU Chhatra Shibir leader Mazharul Islam consented to the removal of the photos.

Speaking on the matter, Assistant Proctor Rafiqul Islam said: “Some students from the university raised concerns. We summoned Shibir members and removed the images with their cooperation.”

DU Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed added: “We were unaware of their plan to display such images. As soon as it was brought to our attention, I contacted Shibir and dispatched the assistant proctor to the location.”

Topics:

Chhatra ShibirDhaka University (DU)
Read More

Bicycle rally marks 1st anniversary of ‘Fall of Fascism’

Inauguration of digital bike garage and mosque at DU’s Zohurul Huq Hall

DU set for 2,840C infrastructure overhaul 

Ducsu draft voter list published; Over 39,000 eligible to vote

DU, British Council discuss strategic academic collaboration

Ducsu election on September 9

Latest News

Yunus addresses the nation

July Declaration event sees major party presence amid leftist boycott

NCC Nisorgo: a nationwide greening initiative involving young generation

AB Bank holds 43rd AGM

20 injured in BNP factional clash in Tangail

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x