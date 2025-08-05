DU administration removes war criminals’ images amid student backlash

During a program organized by the Dhaka University (DU) unit of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir to commemorate the July uprising, the university’s proctorial team removed images of convicted war criminals following protests by students.

On Tuesday, Assistant Proctor Associate Professor Rafiqul Islam was present at the scene and personally took down the images, subsequently transferring them to the proctor’s office.

Earlier, members of a left-wing student alliance and a section of general students launched a protest after spotting the images of the war criminals displayed within the DU campus.

The protesters chanted slogans such as “Amar mati, amr maa, rajakar er hobe na,” “Shoirachar ar rajakar, mile mishe ekakar”, "Ekattor er Banglay, rajakar er thaii nai" and “Ma, mati, mohona, rajakar er hobe na.”

Amid the protest, the assistant proctor arrived, communicated with leaders of Shibir and arranged for the images to be removed.

DU Chhatra Shibir leader Mazharul Islam consented to the removal of the photos.

Speaking on the matter, Assistant Proctor Rafiqul Islam said: “Some students from the university raised concerns. We summoned Shibir members and removed the images with their cooperation.”

DU Proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed added: “We were unaware of their plan to display such images. As soon as it was brought to our attention, I contacted Shibir and dispatched the assistant proctor to the location.”