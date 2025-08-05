Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Symbolic helicopters flown to mark Hasina’s ‘moment of escape’

The event was organized by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, with logistical support provided by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

A symbolic gas balloon helicopter was released to mark Sheikh Hasinas moment of escape. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 05:08 PM

To commemorate the first anniversary of the ouster and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a symbolic event titled “The Moment of the Fascist’s Escape” was observed by student demonstrators on Tuesday. 

The event, part of the “July 36 Celebration”, was held at the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue, where symbolic gas balloon "helicopters" were released as a central feature of the observance.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, with logistical support provided by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Marking the anniversary of the July uprising, crowds gathered at Manik Mia Avenue from various parts of the city.

Participants chanted slogans such as “Palaise re palaise, khuni Hasina palaise”,“Ai matro khobor elo, khuni Hasina paliye gelo” and “Kothay kothay Bangla char, Bangla ki tor bap dadar?”

A man is seen kicking the symbolic gas balloon helicopter which was released to mark Sheikh Hasinas moment of escape. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

The program commenced with a performance by Saimum Shilpogosthi, followed by musical renditions from Kalarab Shilpigosthi and artists Nahid and Tashfi.

As part of the official itinerary, the July Declaration will be read out at the event.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to deliver the declaration at 5pm from the South Plaza of parliament.

The program will be broadcast live by Bangladesh Television (BTV).

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh Television (BTV)Revolution 2024
