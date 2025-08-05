Bicycle rally marks 1st anniversary of ‘Fall of Fascism’

A bicycle rally titled "Conquest of Ganabhaban" was organized by the Dhaka University branch of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir to commemorate the first anniversary of the fall of fascism and the conquest of Ganabhaban, on Tuesday.

The rally began at 6am from the TSC (Teacher-Student Center) of Dhaka University and proceeded through Shahbag, Kawran Bazar, Farmgate and Bijoy Sarani to reach the road in front of Ganabhaban.

From there, the rally continued through Asadgate, Dhanmondi, Science Lab and Nilkhet before concluding back at TSC.

Participating in this bicycle rally were Shibir's Central Secretary General Nurul Islam Saddam, Office Secretary Sibgatullah, Publication Secretary Sadik Kayem, Student Rights Secretary Amirul Islam and Dhaka University branch President S M Farhad and Secretary Mohiuddin Khan.

Additionally, approximately 500 students along with activists and leaders from the university unit took part.

At the start of the rally, t-shirts were distributed among participants with the inscription "July 36, We Will Not Stop."

Flags of Bangladesh and Palestine were also displayed on everyone's bicycles.

After the rally concluded, breakfast was provided to everyone present at TSC, where Chhatra Shibir leaders delivered brief closing remarks, calling upon Bangladesh's student community to develop into rights-conscious, ethical and courageous individuals in the democratic struggle.

In his speech, Nurul Islam Saddam said: "One year ago today, the common people of the country emerged victorious in the anti-authoritarian movement. Through today's rally, we are renewing our commitment to that victory's spirit and pledge. The strength of the student community is the main driving force in the anti-fascist struggle."

Dhaka University President SM Farhad said that Bangladesh's second independence came on August 5 and our main objective was to specially celebrate that day. "Additionally, we have various cultural programs, discussion sessions and art exhibitions centered around July planned for August 5, 6, and 7 at TSC. On behalf of Chhatra Shibir Dhaka University, we invite Dhaka residents to enjoy these events."

Dhaka University Secretary Mohiuddin Khan said that Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir believes that active participation of the student community is essential in building a moral, ideal-based, and democratic state.

This rally symbolizes that sense of responsibility.