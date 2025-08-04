National Consensus Commission holds meeting

A meeting of National Consensus Commission was held on Sunday at its office at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Commission Vice Chairman Professor Ali Riaz presided over the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed the issues on which consensus was established in the first and second phases of discussions with political parties.

It was also decided in the meeting that the commission will talk to experts in phases and in that sequence with political parties and alliances on the proposals or recommendations on which consensus was reached.

Discussions will continue between the commissions, political parties and alliances and the government on the ways to implement these proposals or recommendations.

Most political parties and alliances have already provided their opinions on the initial draft of the 'July National Charter 2025' sent by the commission, and it has been decided to urge those parties that have not yet responded to provide their opinions quickly.

Members of the commission Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Md Ayub Mia and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Manir Haidar were present in the meeting.