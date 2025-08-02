DMP urges public to avoid Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, Suhrawardy Udyan Sunday

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a statement on Saturday requested city residents to avoid the Shahbagh, Central Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas on Sunday due to large gatherings and multiple scheduled programs.

According to the statement, a "student rally" will be held at the Shahbagh intersection from 12pm to 6pm under the initiative of Jatiyotabadi Chhatra Dal. A public rally will also be held at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar from 3pm to 6pm, organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP), demanding the "July Declaration and Charter." Additionally, Saimum Shilpigosthi will continue its "July Awakening" program at Suhrawardy Udyan from Friday to Monday, from 10am to 10pm daily.

The statement also noted that HSC or equivalent and BCS examinations will take place on Sunday at various centers across Dhaka.

Due to these rallies and events, a large crowd is expected in the Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas. As a result, normal vehicular movement, especially through Shahbagh intersection, will be severely disrupted.

In such a situation, the residents of Dhaka Metropolitan City are especially requested to avoid the mentioned areas and follow the diversions at the following points and take alternative routes-

At the Hotel InterContinental interchange, vehicles coming from the north via Sonargaon crossing or Bangla Motor crossing will not be allowed to go straight towards Shahbagh at Hotel InterContinental crossing but will have to take a left turn and travel via Hare road or Minto road.

At the Kataban interchange, vehicles coming from the west via Science Laboratory crossing will not be allowed to go straight towards Shahbagh from Kataban interchange. Instead, they must take a right turn and travel via Nilkhet or Palashi, or take a left turn and travel via Sonargaon (Hatirpul) road, then continue via Bangla Motor link road.

At the Matsya Bhaban interchange, vehicles coming from High Court or Kadam Foara crossing will not be allowed to go straight towards Shahbagh from Matsya Bhaban but must travel via Hare road or Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali Sarani (Moghbazar road).

On the other hand, vehicles coming from the north through Kakrail Mosque crossing will not be allowed to proceed towards Shahbagh from Matsya Bhaban crossing but should continue directly towards Gulistan or Dhaka University via High Court.

At the TSC/Raju Sculpture crossing, vehicles coming from Nilkhet crossing or Doyel Chattar crossing will not be allowed to proceed towards Shahbagh. Instead, they must continue toward Doyel Chattar or Nilkhet crossing.

Residents are also requested to avoid roads adjacent to Shaheed Minar and all entrances to Suhrawardy Udyan as much as possible.

Dhaka residents, especially HSC or equivalent and BCS candidates, are requested to leave for their examination centres with sufficient time in hand.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has sought the full cooperation of all respected city residents in this regard.