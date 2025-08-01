Ambassador Mushfiq urges unity to foil conspiracies against democracy

Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico Mushfiqul Fazal Ansaree has called for forging unity to resist all anti-democratic conspiracies, warning that the fugitives from justice are still weaving webs of subversion against Bangladesh's democratic journey.

He made the remarks while addressing a discussion titled "July Uprising and the March towards Democracy", organized by the Bangladesh Embassy in Mexico on Friday to mark the anniversary of the historic July-August popular uprising that restored democracy in the country.

"The despotic regime of the ousted Sheikh Hasina resembled Mussolini's fascism in both spirit and structure," the ambassador said. "Just as Mussolini surrounded himself with sycophants and wielded a violent black-shirted militia, Hasina relied on a helmet-wielding Chhatra League force to crush dissent. No one, be it students, journalists, political activists, or common citizens - was safe."

Ambassador Mushfiq recalled how democratic institutions were dismantled and freedom of expression was systematically suppressed under the previous regime in Bangladesh.

"Many had lost hope that Bangladesh would ever be free again. But that myth was shattered by the collective resistance of students, youths, workers, and progressive political forces who reclaimed democracy through sacrifice and unity," he said.

He noted that the democratic movement was not the triumph of any single group but a universal victory involving mothers, fathers, students, teachers, and workers.

He paid tribute to the nearly 2,000 martyrs of the movement and asserted that their sacrifice must not go in vain. "Those who orchestrated repression and mass killings must be held accountable."

The envoy pointed out that the interim government has inherited a devastated state infrastructure marred by 15 years of authoritarianism, political patronage, and institutional erosion.

"The civil service, once a neutral force, had become a mouthpiece of dictatorship. Major reforms, particularly in the bureaucracy, are essential to rebuild public trust."

Warning against ongoing threats to democracy, Ambassador Mushfiq said: "Those who once plotted against democracy remain active and dangerous. If they succeed in sowing division among us, their return path will be easier. We must preserve unity and not let differences turn into enmity."

He reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking, emphasizing the need for secure, regular, and lawful migration routes. "We are committed to bringing traffickers to justice," he added.

The ambassador also invited all expatriate Bangladeshis in Mexico to participate in the upcoming events marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Mexico, including a special photo exhibition.

The event began with a minute of silence and prayers in memory of the July martyrs. It featured a documentary screening, a painting exhibition on the uprising, and renditions of patriotic songs.

Members of the Bangladeshi expatriate community in Mexico attended the event, which concluded with traditional Bangladeshi cuisine served to guests.