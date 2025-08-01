Inauguration of digital bicycle garage and renovated mosque at Dhaka University's Shaheed Sergeant Zohurul Huq Hall

The first-ever constructed digital bicycle garage and renovated mosque at Dhaka University's Shaheed Sergeant Zohurul Huq Hall were inaugurated on Friday.

University of Dhaka Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan served as the chief guest and officially opened both the garage and mosque.

Present at the occasion were Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed (Proctor) and Hall Provost Professor Dr Md Faruk Shah.

Additionally, SJZHM Trust Secretary, Professor, Prime Asset Group Chairman, QuickNewsBD Editor, along with provosts from various halls, residential teachers, and students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the Shaheed Sergeant Zohurul Huq Hall authorities for constructing the digital bicycle garage, noting that this is the first time such a digital bicycle garage has been established in any residential hall of Dhaka University.

He expressed hope that this initiative would play an effective role in preventing bicycle theft incidents among students in the hall.

He emphasized the importance of installing digital bicycle garages in other residential halls as well.

This digital bicycle garage has been installed at the entrance of the hall. Students will be able to use the garage by punching their digital cards. No one other than cardholding students will be able to use the garage.