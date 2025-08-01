Ali Riaz: Consensus, decisions taken on 19 issues in second phase of discussions

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said decisions were taken on a total of 19 issues based on discussions and consensus in the second phase of the meeting with the political parties.



"Some of these issues were accepted along with notes of dissent from some parties. All the issues on which consensus or decisions were taken will be included in the July National Charter," he told a press briefing after the 23rd day of the second phase of the commission's discussions with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy.



Members of the commission, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Md Ayub Mia, and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Manir Haidar were present during the meeting.



According to the briefing, the issues that have been decided, including note of dissent, are, amendment of Article 70 of the Constitution, women's representation, decentralization of the judiciary and decentralization of the Supreme Court, holding multiple positions of the prime minister, adding provisions for the appointment of the Public Service Commission, ACC, C&AG and Ombudsman to the Constitution, formation of the Upper House, election method of the President, powers and responsibilities of the President, caretaker government and fundamental principles of the state policy.



Ali Riaz said the most notable dissent came on the issue of increasing the number of seats for women.



He said Bangladesh JSD, BSD-Marxist and Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) boycotted the meeting by giving a note of dissent, while representatives of the Gono Forum expressed their dissent on this issue but did not boycott the meeting.



Ali Riaz said the political parties have been requested to first discuss among themselves the ways to implement the issues agreed upon in the long 23-day talks.



In this regard, the Consensus Commission will act as a catalyst, and then the commission will meet with the parties again at the appropriate time.



Representatives of 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Gano Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, participated in today's talks.



On June 2, Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus officially inaugurated the second phase of talks.



A total of 23 sessions of talks were held with 30 parties and alliances from June 3 to July 31.