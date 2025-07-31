Shahbagh blockade drags on for over 7 hours, cripples commute

Individuals injured in the July uprising have been staging a blockade at Shahbagh in the capital from 11am on Thursday under the banner of the "July Fighters’ Council", causing significant public suffering and traffic disruption.

Their demands include swift implementation of the July Charter, its inclusion in permanent legislation, and formal recognition of the July Declaration.

The protesters blocked all nearby roads at the Shahbagh intersection with barricades, leading to a heavy traffic jam in the area.

Many commuters were seen walking to their destinations, while others were compelled to pay extra fares for rickshaw rides.

While police water cannons and transport buses were stationed near the Shahbagh metro station, multiple protesters remained positioned in front of the station behind barricades.

The demonstrators said that no official response or declaration had been made regarding their demands as of yet.

They affirmed that the blockade would continue until their demands were met.

Their list of demands includes- formal recognition of July martyrs and injured fighters, lifetime honors for the families of martyrs and those injured, guaranteed access to healthcare, education and welfare, state responsibility for the families of martyrs and the injured, full coverage of medical treatment, rehabilitation, employment and welfare costs for the injured by the state, assurance of a lifelong dignified allowance for the injured and martyr families.

It also includes the establishment of special legal protection and support centers for the injured and martyr families, justice in accordance with international standards for those responsible for acts of repression against the martyrs and injured, formation of an independent commission for truth and justice.