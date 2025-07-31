Ali Riaz: Political leaders have prime responsibility for implementing July Charter

National Consensus Commission (NCC) Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz on Thursday said the prime responsibility for implementing the July National Charter 2025 lies with the political leaders.

“The prime and fundamental responsibility of implementing the Charter lies with the political leaders. We believe that you, who have reached consensus on various issues, are capable of creating the path for implementation. The NCC will play the role of a catalyst, both formally and informally, in this process,” he said.

Prof Riaz made the remarks in his opening speech on the 23rd day of the second-round dialogue between the NCC and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

He further said the NCC would, if necessary, sit again with political parties to develop a specific implementation mechanism.

During the first-round dialogue, consensus was reached on several issues and a list of agreed points was shared with the political parties, he added.

Noting that they would conclude the second-round dialogue on Thursday, Prof Riaz said: “We will inform you of the areas where decisions have been reached, and for unresolved topics, we hope to reach decisions through open-floor discussions,” he said.

The final day's dialogue began with follow-up discussions on key institutions—such as the Public Service Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, and the Ombudsman—based on previous meetings.

Highlighting the progress made so far, Prof Riaz said: “Consensus has been achieved on nearly 13 major issues…..we have allowed the opportunity for notes of dissent, and such opportunities will remain open today as well.”

Regarding the text of the July Charter, he said: “We have received your feedback on necessary revisions and edits. Based on that, we are working on finalising the Charter.”

“We hope to wrap up all matters today. Both the consensus points and dissenting views will be compiled into a final document. After all political parties sign it, the Charter will attain its final shape,” he added.