Ducsu election to be held on September 9

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Election Commission has announced the schedule for the 2025 Ducsu elections, saying the election will be held on September 9.

Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin announced the election schedule on Tuesday at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the University of Dhaka.

Objections to the draft voter list can be submitted until August 8, with the final list set to be released on August 11.

As per the schedule, nomination forms will be available from August 12 and can be collected daily between 10am and 4pm until August 18.

The deadline for submitting completed nomination forms is 3pm on August 19.

Nomination papers will be reviewed on August 20, followed by the release of the preliminary list of candidates at noon on August 21.

Candidates have until noon on August 24 to withdraw their nominations. The final list of candidates will be published at 4pm on August 25.

Voting will take place on September 9, from 8am to 3pm, with results to be announced the same day.