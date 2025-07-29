Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Prof Ali Riaz: Agreed issues must be finalized soon

About the draft of the July Charter, Prof Ali Riaz said the commission expects comments on the draft of charter from political parties by Wednesday

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz speaks at the Foreign Service Academy on finalizing the July Charter through political dialogue. Photo: BSS
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 02:18 PM

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz on Tuesday said all the issues on which consensus has been reached through talks should be finalised quickly.

He remarked this while delivering his speech at the beginning of the 21st day of the second phase of the commission's dialogue with the political parties at the Foreign Service Academy here.

Prof Ali Riaz said they must reach a final stage of the July Charter in any way within July 31 next. 

All the issues on which consensus has been reached through long and continuous talks so far must be finalised, he said. 

"Our goal is to include all the issues, on which consensus has been established, in the charter," he said.

The commission vice-chairman said they want to present a proposal to the meeting by integrating the opinions given by the political parties.

"Each party will have its own statement, and the commission is trying to move forward by accepting their proposals, considering the statements. This took a little longer, but the discussion will be much easier later," he said.

At the 20th meeting of the second phase, the commission handed over the draft of the July Charter to the representatives of the political parties. 

About the draft of the July Charter, Prof Ali Riaz said the commission expects comments on the draft of charter from political parties by Wednesday. 

"And we hope that by taking into account all those comments, and beyond that, we will be able to convey all the issues, which have been agreed upon in the initial process, to the political parties by today or tomorrow. And maybe, by the day after tomorrow, we will reach a place for a charter," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the representatives of the political parties for their sincere efforts.

Representatives of 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party are participating in tuesday's meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Commission members Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Dr Md Ayub Mia, Dr Iftekharuzzaman and Safar Raj Hossain and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Monir Haider.

Ali RiazNational Consensus Commission
