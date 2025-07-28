Salahuddin: Curtailing executive branch’s power may disrupt governance

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday warned that curtailing the control of the executive branch would disrupt the balance of power in governance.

He, however, said his party is participating in the ongoing consensus dialogue to make sure that autocracy never returns to Bangladesh, but there should not be any effort to curtail the executive branch’s power.

Salahuddin made the remarks at the second phase of talks between political parties and the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Expressing concerns over discussions around reducing the power of the executive branch, he said: "The executive must remain accountable to both the Parliament and people. But accountability without authority is ineffective. If the executive is stripped of its power and left only with responsibility, that would hinder effective governance."

Salahuddin said: "We proposed a 10-year term limit for the office of Prime Minister which has been accepted. We also proposed the formation of an independent search committee—comprising representatives from the ruling party, opposition, and judiciary--for appointing members of the Election Commission, and that too has been approved."

He said BNP suggested a provision requiring any constitutional amendment concerning the caretaker government to be ratified through a referendum before presidential assent.

"The acceptance of this proposal is a major step toward ensuring future political stability in Bangladesh," he said.

Salahuddin said curtailing the power of the executive branch in appointments to constitutional and statutory bodies could prove problematic in the long term.

"The executive branch must be empowered, not weakened, to meet public expectations and deliver good governance," he said.

He said BNP’s participation in the dialogue is driven by a constructive intention.

Expressing disagreement or stepping away temporarily where fundamental differences exist is also part of democratic expression, he added.

"Consensus doesn’t mean imposing a single viewpoint. Disagreements are natural, and it is through navigating these differences that democracy progresses," said Salahuddin.

He also emphasised that a note of dissent should not be used to force consensus. "True national consensus means moving forward together. If BNP is not included, how can it be considered a national consensus?"

Salahuddin said BNP would join the next phase of the dialogue and remain open to constructive discussions.

Earlier in the day, at around 11:30am, the commission began discussing proposed reforms regarding the appointment in the Public Service Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General.

At one stage, BNP representatives Salahuddin Ahmed and Ismail Zabihullah briefly walked out of the session. They rejoined the dialogue at 12:15pm.