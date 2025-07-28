Monday, July 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Fire scare disrupts National Consensus Commission meeting

Commission Vice Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz instructed everyone present to leave the hall immediately

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 01:18 PM

A meeting of the National Consensus Commission was abruptly disrupted on Monday following a fire scare, prompting politicians and attendees to evacuate the venue in haste.

The incident occurred around 12:20pm at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, where the meeting was being held. Panic spread quickly after a fire alert was issued inside the building, leading to a sudden evacuation.

Commission Vice Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz instructed everyone present to leave the hall immediately. 

While the source of the alert is yet to be confirmed, it is suspected that someone may have discarded a lit cigarette or another fire-related object within the premises.

CPB President Ruhin Hossain Prince, who was present at the meeting, said:  “Whatever happened, the authorities will surely investigate.”

Despite the disruption, Dr Ali Riaz urged everyone to remain calm.

Ali RiazNational Consensus Commission
