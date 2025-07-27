Milestone tragedy: DNA confirms remains as those of two unidentified students

The unidentified body parts recovered from the aircraft crash site at Milestone School in Uttara were later confirmed through DNA testing to be those of the two remaining students who had not yet been identified.

DNA testing was required to identify the remains of six individuals killed in the jet crash incident.

Among the six body bags, one contained five body parts and two incomplete bodies.

The DNA analysis confirmed that these remains belonged to the two previously unidentified students.

As a result, the number of distinct bodies preserved at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) now stands at five, based on DNA confirmation.

According to the DNA report prepared by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), five students were positively identified: Okia Ferdous Nidhi, Lamia Akter Sonia, Afsana Akter Priya, Raisa Moni and Mariam Umme Afia.

To complete the identification, CID collected 14 DNA samples—11 of which were from the victims’ family members.

The analysis confirmed that the identified body parts belonged to Lamia Akter Sonia and Afsana Akter Priya, matched through the DNA profiles of their parents.

In a letter dated Friday, sent from CMH to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), it was reported that a total of 15 body bags were received at the CMH morgue on Monday.

Among them, preliminary identification by Turag police station found 11 complete bodies, two incomplete bodies and five dismembered parts.

Of the 11 complete bodies, the families of nine victims were able to identify their loved ones.

Subsequently, Turag police station handed over eight bodies to the respective families on the day of the incident and one more on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the CID forensic team collected DNA samples from the remaining two complete bodies, two incomplete bodies and five body parts.

Based on the test results, five victims were positively identified.

On the night of Thursday, Turag police handed over the identified remains to the respective families.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the confirmed death toll from the plane crash now stands at 35.