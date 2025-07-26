Milestone tragedy: School authorities launch counselling to help traumatized students

Following the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College, the school authorities have undertaken initiatives to help injured and traumatized students recover and return to a normal mental state.

Speaking to Bangla Tribune on Saturday, Khadija Akter, the head teacher of the Uttara branch of Milestone School and College, shared the information.

“We have not yet reached a decision about reopening the campus,” she said. “One of the buildings has been damaged, and many students are still fighting for their lives in hospitals. Considering everything, we are currently focusing on treating the injured children and helping every student overcome the trauma through counselling.”

“All of our students are traumatized,” the head teacher added. “Counselling is extremely important to bring them back to a stable mental condition. That is why we are reaching out to each student and trying to assist them through counsellors.”

She further said: “We are staying in contact with the families of all students. We are trying to stand by the families of those who have died. And for those who have survived, we will fight to the end to bring them back to health.”

On Monday afternoon, a fighter aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a two-storey building on the premises of Milestone School and College in Uttara’s Diabari area.

As of Saturday, afternoon, the death toll has reached 35.